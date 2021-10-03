412 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.39.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.