38,162 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 0.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

