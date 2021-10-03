$34.67 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post sales of $34.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.44 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $148.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $187.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 8,899,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

