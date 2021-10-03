3,174 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $575.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.16. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

