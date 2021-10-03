$304.00 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $304.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $305.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 2,158,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,948. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

