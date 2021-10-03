$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $20.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.