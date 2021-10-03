$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow V.F..
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 108,043 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
