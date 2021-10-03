$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 108,043 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

