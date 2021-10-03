$3.31 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $198.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.79. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

