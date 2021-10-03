242,027 Shares in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 242,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLNG opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

