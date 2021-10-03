22,180 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.59 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

