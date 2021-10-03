21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 4,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,035,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several research firms have commented on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.