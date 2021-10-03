20,329 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after buying an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

