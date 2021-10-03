$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.19. 1,351,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

