$19.79 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $19.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.63 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $78.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.58. 5,587,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,945. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.