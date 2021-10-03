$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,655 shares of company stock worth $18,300,593. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

