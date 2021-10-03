14,734 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,571,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,351,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,022,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,419,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OGN stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

