14,252 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.