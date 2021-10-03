13,376 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

