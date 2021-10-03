$104.98 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post $104.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $9,084,289. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,681. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

