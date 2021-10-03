10,343 Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.551 per share. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

