100,000 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $2,003,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

