$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of OVV opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

