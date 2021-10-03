$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,186,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $553,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,010,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after buying an additional 102,316 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Ally Financial by 37.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $918,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

