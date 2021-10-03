$1.82 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 4,598,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.