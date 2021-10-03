$1.82 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 4,598,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

