$1.43 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $175.52. The company had a trading volume of 454,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,475. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after buying an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 417,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.