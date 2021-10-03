$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 474,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,087. The stock has a market cap of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.