$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFII opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

