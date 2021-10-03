$1.18 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.22. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.