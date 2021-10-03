$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.10 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $117.22 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.