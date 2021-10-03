$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.10 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $117.22 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

