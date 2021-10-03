$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,680,190 shares of company stock worth $159,259,916. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

