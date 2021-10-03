$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Workday also posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.55. 1,814,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.79.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

