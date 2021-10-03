$0.67 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.62. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

