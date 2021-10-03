-$0.51 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,711. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

