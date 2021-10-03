$0.49 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 510,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,351. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

