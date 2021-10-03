$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $33,045,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $32,794,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $19.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

