$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,864. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $855.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

