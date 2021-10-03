-$0.33 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riskified.

RSKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

