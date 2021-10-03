$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of SMPL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 359,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,216,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

