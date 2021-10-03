$0.20 EPS Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 737,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

