$0.16 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $3,809,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 167,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

