-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,940,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,957,773. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

