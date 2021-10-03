-$0.09 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNOV opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

