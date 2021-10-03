$0.03 EPS Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Antares Pharma also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $11,056,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 78,595.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 686,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.49.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

