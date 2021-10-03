-$0.02 EPS Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,241. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $123.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.