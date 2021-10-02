ZKSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.79 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $101.77 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00108260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,003.15 or 0.99939200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.26 or 0.06856341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

