Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.97

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 1425219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

