ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,238. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $5,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $23,526,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $348,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.