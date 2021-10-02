Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZETA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

