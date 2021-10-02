Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of ZETA opened at $6.17 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

