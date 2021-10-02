ZEON 1-Day Volume Hits $347,004.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $66.04 million and $347,004.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00234090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00114918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012823 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

